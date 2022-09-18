Your Space: PMC, police should address traffic congestion issue

The authorities have started taking steps to address traffic issues at Chandni chowk after the CM’s convoy was stuck at this stretch. Residents share other spots across the city that needs similar attention by officials.

Kondhwa-Katraj chowk

The chowk is a connecting link to Kondhwa, Undri and Katraj and is one of the busiest thoroughfares where the presence of traffic police is negligible. Over the years, it has become a veritable spot for fatal accidents and neither the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) nor the traffic department are bothered about decongesting the area. The heavy traffic from Undri towards Katraj and Kondhwa-bound vehicle rush refuses to get reduced. The issue needs to be dealt with at the earliest. The traffic planning department of PMC has been requested to solve the issue for commuters.

Shailesh Tilekar

Gangadham chowk

Gangadham chowk connects Market Yard, Aai Mata Mandir via Katraj-Kondhwa road and Bibwewadi-Lullanagar road, leading to traffic congestion. To reduce traffic chaos, PMC has planned a flyover, a grade separator to be constructed between Aai Mata Mandir and Market Yard and a bypass road as a cross link to connect Aai Mata Mandir to Bibwewadi. This road has been planned under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act, 2022, but the work is moving at a slow pace. The civic body should take up the project on a priority basis for commuters’ convenience.

Ashutosh Agarwal

Mundhwa chowk

Mundhwa chowk is a killer junction and traffic problems are serious on the main road. There are issues related to illegal construction on road and inadequate traffic management leading to congestion when traffic demand exceeds the operational capacity due to vehicle breakdowns on the road. There is a need to check congestion and save travel time by finding a solution for this traffic mess. The spot has witnessed six fatal accidents in 2022. The traffic police have requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to remove illegal encroachments and carry out road-widening work but nothing is happening on the ground.

Lata Gaikwad

Wagholi junction

Huge volume of vehicular traffic, including heavy vehicles, moving from Theur and Kesnand towards Alandi and from Shikrapur to Chakan to cross the Ahmednagar highway pass through the junctions which often leads to traffic snarls on either side of the highway. The traffic due to weekly and daily markets at places like Bhima Koregaon and Shikrapur contributes to severe congestion on the highway. The local residents are seeking restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours. Joint efforts by Pune police commissioner and PMC commissioner can considerably reduce the peak-time congestion of vehicles at this important chowk on the state highway.

Deepak Patil