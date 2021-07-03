Your Space: Political leaders to set the example

Political leaders and their supporters have been seen hitting the streets, blatantly violating the Covid norms, in the name of protests and other reasons. Should not an example be set by carrying out speedy penal action against these public representatives?

Action must against politicians who violate rules

Covid-19 is showing us many shades of humanity – while we all are fighting against the deadly virus by following protocol-appropriate behaviour, there are some who are “break the rules” and leading us to a blunder. Politicians, irrespective of any party, is in the race of breaking rules. We have been told that a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. However, by breaking rules framed by their party members itself, which way (path) are they showing to the people? A path that leads to disaster? I believe that leadership is the action and not the position. Politicians love to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but no one follows his principles - Remember he called off the non-cooperation movement due to violence which was against his principles. Do our politicians have the guts to call off their protest if it’s breaking the rules made by themselves? It might be politicians or individuals, laws should be equal for all and the government should take action against anyone who breaks the law. Government should know that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. People will always support the right because truth never damages a cause that is just.

Apurv Londhe

Popular figures should set ideal examples

While the Parliament is not in session because of the pandemic, the political leaders are not expected to gather crowds and conduct rallies. They have many responsibilities to fulfil during the Covid times. But the biggest responsibility of all is to spread the right information and encourage people to follow safety norms and maintain social distancing. The right precedent must be set by the political leaders, political parties, the election commission and the honourable courts by punishing those who flaunt Covid related norms. Political leaders are known as public figures, people imitate their actions. They have to be very cautious about their conduct during the pandemic. If leaders don’t comply with the norms then the people will not feel any accountability. India has witnessed unprecedented numbers of deaths during the pandemic. Anyone who doesn’t take Covid related norms seriously, should be punished and a right message must be given to society. Any negligence will amount to many deaths. Many celebrities and influential figures across the world are urging people to follow Covid norms strictly. What celebrities and political leaders say or do have a great impact on society that is why they need to walk the talk. All the important leaders of all political parties fundamentally promote wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. While saying that, the political leaders also have to completely avoid public gatherings. All the respected authorities should make virtual gatherings and virtual meetings compulsory. That will certainly solve the major issue of public gatherings.

Santosh Bhagat

Covid exposed partisan politics, judiciary

Maharashtra and Gujarat along with the Capital were put to ablaze into the second wave of corona; for east of India Bengal witnessed a bitter battle between two strong leaders. In the dance of democracy - so called election; followers, members of party and leaders thrashed Covid-19 related guidelines. Showing utter disrespect and not paying any heed to the public health. While I paid a Rs500 fine for accidentally not covering my face with a mask for a few minutes. Then, I thought it was okay as it was my mistake and I got punished but what are authorities doing when there was blatant violation of rules? Why are they being punished for their selfish deed? Rule of law is sine qua non for democracy. Article 14 puts everyone equal before the law, but why is this case of “some people are mere equal“ kind of? Does the judicial system of India have the courage to punish people sitting at upper places? Police authorities behaved as mute spectators of the event. What stopped them from taking action?. Its courage, both mental and physical, in the words of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that lacks and held them back from taking action. Sympathisers of them and their top brass may try to defend them in the name of lack of training, equipment, low salary and political interference. But none of it should come in the way of an individual to perform his/her duty; that’s the show of ‘leadership’. Instead, some of them are busy writing on Twitter or writing columns in newspapers. But what they should actually do is come down to the street - boost moral force, uphold rules of law without fear of consequences. Then only the “Ram Rajya” will be established. And they themselves need not to encounter for clarity of society.

Kedar Telang

Self-awareness must during the Covid times

In May 2021, WHO report says that there were several factors contributing to the increase in Covid-19 cases in India. Two of these reasons are that a large number of people came together for political and religious events. Public rules were not adequately followed. When there are rules, it is for all the citizens and public representatives. Yet, since 2020, we have seen many examples of political rallies, protests who violated the rules of Covid 19. Farmers’ protests in Delhi, Bengal election rallies, MPSC student protests in Pune, are such examples where people came on the street and violated rules. The purpose of the protest is used to find the answer to the problem or to force the government to change or make decisions. But do we really find success from that protest all the time? Maybe not! Maybe yes! It is also seen that many parties are working to ignite the agitation and fulfil their hidden political agendas. The number of corona cases increased dramatically after the agitation or campaign. In April 2021, the Madras high court held that only the EC was responsible for the second Covid wave in India. But in my opinion, mutual coordination between political parties, political leaders, government officials and citizens are needed rather than holding each other accountable. If there will be an increase of self-awareness, there will be no need to take strict penal action against anyone. In the worst case, governmnet of India (GOI) also should update the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897. The sanitation workers in Pune showed that the protest can be carried out by following all the rules and regulations of Covid. On the day of protest, only 50 workers were there for the protest as per rules. They followed social distancing by keeping distance from each other. No one removed masks during the protest. If this happens all over India, there will be no need for penal action. But for that, self-awareness should be awakened in everyone.

Aishwarya Swati Balkrishna

Take steps to avoid public mass protests

Public representatives take public opinion to the forefront. Both sides of coin are fair with their respective reasons to protests. Covid norms are like daily routines and many of us have crossed these norms already. One basic theory is there, if the masses are protesting, rules or laws not only get violated but get vanished also. One important point to be noted - almost negligible corona positive cases resulted because of these protests. All leaders have supported corona-fighting solutions and continued with it. So, instead of penal actions, the basic causes of these protests should get resolved.

Vidya Desai

Leaders must set an example

Even when there is an apocalyptic life-threatening pandemic all around us, elected persons, politicos and their supporters miss no opportunity to draw attention to their own selves by holding public rallies, campaigns, meetings and gatherings all this while throwing social norms to the winds.

If the public think that politicians have concern for our health and well-being, then we need to do a re-think. Their only thought is to gain political mileage by using us, the voters until the next elections.

What is of greater concern and most disheartening is that the enforcement agency in most cases is a pliant bystander. If penal action as per the government’s orders, can be taken against members of the general public, why not ‘netas’ ?

Everyone must remember that in India we drool over politicians, cricketers and film stars and follow them blindly. So, if the public sees these people flouting norms and no action being taken against them, then it is left to the discerning reader to decide what happens next. And why we have the uncontrolled increase in Covid cases without reason.

Qaneez Sukhrani