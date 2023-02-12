Your Space: Punekars deserve better pedestrian facilities

Pedestrian mishaps in the city saw a sharp rise in 2022. According to a survey, the bulk of fatalities are caused by PMC’s disregard for pedestrian signals. Now, the residents suggest steps to make city roads safe for people

PMC needs to ensure rules are followed

Regular city walkers rely on pedestrian signals to be operational at all critical intersections to ensure safe walking and crossing. Most existing pedestrian signals either do not work or are ignored by drivers, making it difficult for them to cross roads safely. We want the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ensure that all of the signals work properly. The civic body has announced plans to install pedestrian signal systems at key intersections where modern technology-driven adaptive traffic management systems (ATMS) must be implemented.

-Sanjeev Khedkar

Need to activate pedestrian signals

We, the citizens, want a new system with updated technology, in which the pedestrian signal system is designed to improve pedestrian safety and crosswalk navigation. The system must make intersections safer and more efficient, as new technology will help to coordinate traffic flow and reduce congestion. Pedestrian signals must be activated as soon as possible.

-Neha Gaikwad

Pedestrian safety has to be prioritised

The need of the hour is for all pedestrians to be safe and comfortable, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status, or special needs. The entire pedestrian infrastructure on the road, such as footpaths and road crossings, must be well designed, adequate in size, universally accessible, and barrier-free, so that all people, including those with special needs, senior citizens, and children, can walk and move on the road and cross it safely and conveniently. All roads must have designated pedestrian signals at crossings so that anyone can cross the road without difficulty.

-Shyam Patil

Citizens deserve better facilities

The pedestrian signals in the city will be synchronised as part of the smart city project’s advanced traffic management system. Pune’s ‘National Urban Transport Policy’ (NUTP) and ‘Comprehensive Mobility Plan’ (CMP) have rightly prioritised public transportation, walking, and cycling. Better pedestrian facilities will also encourage more people to walk and use public transportation instead of travelling in private vehicles. As a result, pedestrians must have access to safe, adequate, and usable facilities on all roads.

-Mateen Shaikh