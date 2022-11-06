Your Space: Take strict action against those flouting norms at rooftop restaurants

With Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) admitting that rooftop restaurants are flouting rules despite being served notices, readers suggest what steps the civic administration should take to prevent fire incidents involving food joints.

Conduct regular audits

Rooftop restaurants tend to be very warm during summer and the threat of fires may be real. The civic authorities should conduct audits from time to time to ensure there are no electrical hazards in such places. This is especially true in kitchens where there is very low ventilation in a crowded space.

Ashutosh Diwanji

Impose monetary penalty

The civic body should conduct regular raids and take stern action against those flouting norms. Some people have become habitual in not following norms. In such cases, a monetary penalty is a solution. In places like Koregaon Park, I have seen many rooftop restaurants which are flouting rules. Authorities should take action.

Amol Patil

Police action needed

PMC officials should seal such places where people do not follow norms despite repeated warnings. People who are running such restaurants will not take notices seriously. Along with PMC officials, police should also get involved actively to stop restaurant owners who are flouting rules.

Devika Patil

Cancel their licence

So many times, we hear such instances of restaurants flouting rules and illegally constructing structures. They have the guts to do this since there is no fear of the law. If anyone is found flouting rules, the licences of such restaurants must be cancelled, and they should have a suspension period of at least one year. Also, they should be imposed a fine based on their last income tax return filed.

Ankit Rungta

Safety first

Strict checking of fire audits is the need of the hour. Most restaurant owners are not bothered about safety precautions. They are risking the lives of their customers. I hope they take a cautious approach after the incident reported in Lulla Nagar.

Aditya Gund