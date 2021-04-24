Your Space: Vax for all above age of 18

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to bring all above the age of 18 under the vaccination drive, from May 1. What steps should the administration take in such short span of time to put in place adequate manpower and machinery to cover the record population?

It is a welcome step

The Centre’s move to make Covid-19 vaccination available for all above the age of 18 is a commendable step. It drive will benefit the young generation and middle-aged. The central government should decentralise the campaign so that everyone get the jab. The spaces that are currently empty, such as schools, colleges and corporate offices can be utilised for setting up vaccination booths. Decentralisation will ease the pressure on hospitals, dispensaries, labs and government spaces. The authorities can utilise the data of students and ask them to visit their college with ID to get vaccinated. Since schools are closed, the middle-aged can visit a nearby school with their ID for inoculation. Those who have returned to their hometown can register for vaccination at the nearest available centre. Public awareness campaigns will also encourage beneficiaries to get registered for vaccination. Owners of schools/colleges/corporate offices can be motivated to make their spaces available for vaccination. The government can develop an app/website for registration and allotting preferred/nearby centres for beneficiaries.

Rajas Pathak

Use workplaces as vax centres

I think the government should have taken the decision earlier. The steps that the administration can now take for speedy vaccination are instead of asking people to come to the vaccination centre, the authorities can launch a doorstep inoculation campaign at workplace to avoid crowd and maintain discipline. Teachers will get vaccine at their school, engineers at their work floor and company campus. Secondly, hold awareness campaigns using social media, digital influencers or rickshaws (with speakers) to instil public confidence in vaccination. Design strong and user-friendly web portal for booking slots, for any queries regarding vaccine, and regular communication regarding second dose by SMS or email.

Abhijeet Ekad

Ensure adequate supply of vaccine

I feel that the vaccination drive is going quite well, but the only problem that needs to be solved is communication gap. Most of the time, the vaccines are not coming and authorities don’t know when it will arrive (that’s what they claim). They aren’t sure whether the vaccines will be delivered the day after or not. It should be clear so that they can plan accordingly and reduce problems that people face. And talking about the public’s response, I feel college students like me should take a back seat and let the older population in their 30s and 40s take the vaccine first. As they have families to care, many being the breadwinner, and the age factor. Moreover, not all senior citizens have yet taken the vaccines or their second dose and inconsistent supply of vaccines is adding to the problem.

Nisarg Pawade

Efficient administration, portal must

We are facing a shortage of healthcare staff skilled for vaccination. So, to utilise them with minimum stress, we need an efficient administration and proper use of Co-WIN portal. A person needing a vaccine will apply on the portal and he/she will get an appointment. At the vaccination centre, after confirming the identity, the person should get vaccine promptly to avoid delay and possible crowd. Later, the beneficiary should get timely information about the post-vaccination precautions. The vaccination centre should function in a way that the Covid precaution measures are strictly followed, including keeping entry and exit different.

Dhruv Dhakane

Clear misconceptions about vaccines

Many misconceptions are making rounds regarding the vaccination even now, especially in rural areas. The central and state governments need to address the misinformation and can rope in social groups and NGOs. Door-to-door vaccination drive can be carried out in rural parts as less manpower is needed because of the thin population in villages.

Maruti Gaikwad

State machinery adept to vax all

I think most state governments have the machinery to implement vaccination programme. For example, Maharashtra is already supplying four lakh doses a day, which means the Centre must at this stage ensure adequate vaccine doses are provided to states and the formula of such allotment of doses to states must be in a transparent manner. The central government must also allow state governments to conduct door-to-door vaccination drive to meet the ambitious target. And, the authorities must also provide logistical and administrative support for such doorstep campaigns.

Bhargav Bhamidipati

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to bring all above the age of 18 under the vaccination drive, from May 1. What steps should the administration take in such short span of time to put in place adequate manpower and machinery to cover the record population? It is a welcome step The Centre’s move to make Covid-19 vaccination available for all above the age of 18 is a commendable step. It drive will benefit the young generation and middle-aged. The central government should decentralise the campaign so that everyone get the jab. The spaces that are currently empty, such as schools, colleges and corporate offices can be utilised for setting up vaccination booths. Decentralisation will ease the pressure on hospitals, dispensaries, labs and government spaces. The authorities can utilise the data of students and ask them to visit their college with ID to get vaccinated. Since schools are closed, the middle-aged can visit a nearby school with their ID for inoculation. Those who have returned to their hometown can register for vaccination at the nearest available centre. Public awareness campaigns will also encourage beneficiaries to get registered for vaccination. Owners of schools/colleges/corporate offices can be motivated to make their spaces available for vaccination. The government can develop an app/website for registration and allotting preferred/nearby centres for beneficiaries. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Pune police introduce e-passes for inter-district travel, commuters caught unaware Cop suspended after drinking with accused 65-year-old woman among six arrested for cannabis smuggling Restaurant booked for serving hokaah, food to customers Rajas Pathak Use workplaces as vax centres I think the government should have taken the decision earlier. The steps that the administration can now take for speedy vaccination are instead of asking people to come to the vaccination centre, the authorities can launch a doorstep inoculation campaign at workplace to avoid crowd and maintain discipline. Teachers will get vaccine at their school, engineers at their work floor and company campus. Secondly, hold awareness campaigns using social media, digital influencers or rickshaws (with speakers) to instil public confidence in vaccination. Design strong and user-friendly web portal for booking slots, for any queries regarding vaccine, and regular communication regarding second dose by SMS or email. Abhijeet Ekad Ensure adequate supply of vaccine I feel that the vaccination drive is going quite well, but the only problem that needs to be solved is communication gap. Most of the time, the vaccines are not coming and authorities don’t know when it will arrive (that’s what they claim). They aren’t sure whether the vaccines will be delivered the day after or not. It should be clear so that they can plan accordingly and reduce problems that people face. And talking about the public’s response, I feel college students like me should take a back seat and let the older population in their 30s and 40s take the vaccine first. As they have families to care, many being the breadwinner, and the age factor. Moreover, not all senior citizens have yet taken the vaccines or their second dose and inconsistent supply of vaccines is adding to the problem. Nisarg Pawade Efficient administration, portal must We are facing a shortage of healthcare staff skilled for vaccination. So, to utilise them with minimum stress, we need an efficient administration and proper use of Co-WIN portal. A person needing a vaccine will apply on the portal and he/she will get an appointment. At the vaccination centre, after confirming the identity, the person should get vaccine promptly to avoid delay and possible crowd. Later, the beneficiary should get timely information about the post-vaccination precautions. The vaccination centre should function in a way that the Covid precaution measures are strictly followed, including keeping entry and exit different. Dhruv Dhakane Clear misconceptions about vaccines Many misconceptions are making rounds regarding the vaccination even now, especially in rural areas. The central and state governments need to address the misinformation and can rope in social groups and NGOs. Door-to-door vaccination drive can be carried out in rural parts as less manpower is needed because of the thin population in villages. Maruti Gaikwad State machinery adept to vax all I think most state governments have the machinery to implement vaccination programme. For example, Maharashtra is already supplying four lakh doses a day, which means the Centre must at this stage ensure adequate vaccine doses are provided to states and the formula of such allotment of doses to states must be in a transparent manner. The central government must also allow state governments to conduct door-to-door vaccination drive to meet the ambitious target. And, the authorities must also provide logistical and administrative support for such doorstep campaigns. Bhargav Bhamidipati