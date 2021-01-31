YourSpace: Residents list out ways to control fuel price rise

The prices of petrol and diesel for January 29 in the city were 92.52 and 81.72 per litre respectively. The rise in fuel prices has started to spark discontent in the city. Here are the reactions of persons from various fields. They have also expressed their point of view on what should be done to control the prices.

Politicians are mum over the issue

As a dealer we don’t have to face the burn if prices of petrol and diesel soar, but consumers have to think about it. They need to analyse how much they have been paying for fuel and the reasons behind it. Our observation is that no political party is willing to speak about it. For consumers, it is an essential commodity and they have to buy it at the present cost. There is no alternative. With about 70% businesses resuming under the Covid unlock process, the usage of fuel is going to increase, and so is the expenditure.

Sagar Rukari

Focus on fuel alternatives

The prices of fuel have been fluctuating. The market rates will remain stable till transportation cost does not change. Rise in transportation rates will see charges of essential items going north. Presently, traders don’t have to bear the cost as it passes on to farmers and consumers. The present situation of overdependence on fuel should make us focus more on alternatives, such as CNG and e-vehicles.

Rohan Ursal

Bring fuel under GST

When crude oil prices were low a few years back, the government did not pass on the relief to consumers. Instead, they hiked excise duty. Now the excise duty is about ₹32 per litre and the state government is 24% VAT. Many transporters are running business by sustaining losses. It has been our long- standing demand that the government should bring petrol and diesel under GST. By doing this, there will be regularised prices of these commodities and a uniform rate throughout the nation. The authorities should take immediate steps to provide GST cover to fuel.

Baba Shinde

Transporters have to bear losses

Because of the price rise of petrol and diesel, goods transporters have to sustain losses. Tempo and truck transporters are facing financial burden. Central government should bring petrol and diesel under GST. It is a good solution for such price fluctuations.

Ram Kadam

Government should waive off taxes

We are facing a difficult situation in terms of business. We can’t dare to increase fares out of fear of losing customers. The rise in diesel prices is hurting business which has slowly started to stabilise after the lockdown. We do not have any idea to which level these prices will reach. Union and state governments should waive off taxes to provide relief to operators and consumers. It will become difficult for bus and car operators to pay loans to banks if the situation continues. Either banks should give relief or governments should waive off taxes.

Prasanna Patwardhan

India collects huge tax on fuel

In 2013, excise duty on petrol was ₹9. Now, it is ₹32.98 per litre on petrol and ₹31.83 for diesel. In May 2020, the Centre increased these charges almost by ₹13 per litre. The state government collects 24% tax on diesel and 26% on petrol. The state is also collecting cess under various heads. If the central and state governments really want to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, they should bring these products under GST. Yet, no effort is made by both governments to do that. After adding refinement charges, freight cost and dealer commission, ideally the price of petrol and diesel should be around ₹36-39 per litre. Why then are we paying so much? Remaining are all taxes imposed by the Union and state governments. In India, we have the highest taxation of 69% on petrol and diesel.

Vivek Velankar

Fuel price rise affects everything

Profit margin has reduced because of the rise in petrol and diesel prices. I cannot increase rates as it will have an adverse effect on number of customers. After lockdown my business had just begun to normalise, but price hike is making it difficult to break even. The price of petrol and diesel affects everything. If fuel costs continue to rise, eventually prices of everything will increase. How the common people are supposed to survive? We are already facing financial issues because of the lockdown. Government should take necessary steps to control fuel prices.

Deepak Khamkar

State government should provide tax relief

We have started to face the burns of the fuel price hike. Transport and manufacturing costs have increased by about 10%. As a trader, I cannot increase prices of goods as it will disappoint customers. So, we are bearing the additional cost from our profit margins. We are currently on wait and watch situation. If fuel prices continue to soar, then we will have no option but to increase prices. As the Centre levies uniform excise duty across states, the state government should give tax relief.

Sanjiv Phadtare