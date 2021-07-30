Youth arrested for misbehaving with woman constable in Pune

Pune: The Wakad police have arrested a two-wheeler rider for abusing a woman police constable who fined him for not wearing the mandatory face mask. According to the police, the accused identified as Raju Prakash Bhati (27), a resident of Aundhgaon, was on his way to work when he was stopped by a police patrol team led by a woman constable at Rahatni.

The rider was fined for not wearing face mask. Enraged over the development, Bhati hurled abuses at the constable Rohini Kiran Suryavanshi (34) posted with Wakad traffic division. Investigating officer K Maner said, “The constable stopped the accused for not wearing the mask and instead of cooperating with the police, he abused her and told that many constables like her visit him on a daily basis. The accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody.”