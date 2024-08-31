Youth assaulted, robbed of 2.70 lakh in Pune’s Ganesh Peth area

A 21-year-old man was brutally assaulted and robbed near Dulya Ganpati in Ganesh Peth, said officials. The incident was reported on August 25 at around 5:15 pm. The accused brought the victim to Ganesh Peth on his motorcycle, where he was beaten up by the accused and his associate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Shintukumar Vijay Singh, who hails from Bihar and works as a helper here.

Police said the victim’s father was unwell, hence he wanted to reach his hometown. On Sunday, the victim went to Pune railway station to book a ticket but failed to get one. He was approached by one of the accused here, who told him that he will make available ticket for him as his uncle is a booking agent.

The accused brought the victim to Ganesh Peth on his motorcycle, where he was beaten up by the accused and his associate.

Arvind Shinde, police sub-inspector, said, “The suspects attacked the victim, forcibly extracted his bank password. They also stole his wallet, which contained an ATM card, an Aadhaar card, and ₹20,000 in cash. Later, by using his ATM, the accused duo withdrew ₹2,63,800 from his bank account.’’

Shinde said, the victim was about to get married and hence his father-in-law transferred him some money for marriage shopping was stolen.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under sections 309 (4), 112(2), 352, 351(2) (3), (3) (5) of the BNS.