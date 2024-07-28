 Youth attacked in Kondhwa on suspicion of being police informer - Hindustan Times
Youth attacked in Kondhwa on suspicion of being police informer

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 29, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa police station, said that Shaikh was standing out the society when he was accosted by the accused

PUNE The Kondhwa police have booked three youths for attacking a youth with choppers over suspicion that he was a police informant who tipped them about the house of an accused on July 26.

The incident took place outside Konark Pooram Society gate around 8 pm where the three accused attacked him with sharp weapons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place outside Konark Pooram Society gate around 8 pm where the three accused attacked him with sharp weapons. The attackers also threatened people who tried to intervene in the matter.

The victim identified as Mohammad Pyare Shaikh, 27, a resident of Ashrafnagar has lodged a complaint with Kondhwa police station.

Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa police station, said that Shaikh was standing out the society when he was accosted by the accused.

“One of them identified as Arbaaz told him that why did he inform the house of Tabrez to police and attacked him with a sharp weapon on the head which left him with serious head injuries. They pinned him to the ground and physically assaulted him. They brandished choppers and said that whoever would come in between would be killed and fled from the spot,” said Sonawane.

