Youth attacked over love affair in Pune

The Wanowrie police, on Saturday, arrested Mohsin Saleem Shaikh (24), a resident of Manish Park in Kausarbaug, on charges of an attempt to murder, and are on the lookout for Irfan Khan (25).

According to the police, Irfan suspected that Sahil Shaikh (20) was having an affair with his former girlfriend. Seeking revenge, the duo attacked Sahil with sharp weapons on Saturday night, investigators said.

The duo has been charged for allegedly assaulting Sahil, who was riding pillion with his friend identified as Nadeem Sayyed (25) on Saturday at 3.30 pm. Sahil was going towards Lullanagar from Camp for drinking tea when they were accosted by the accused.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Gaikwad, the investigation officer in the case, said that the victim sustained head, hand and elbow injuries. He has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital and his condition is stable.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) against the accused.

