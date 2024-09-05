Youth attacked with koyta after being tricked by fake account 

Pune rural police detained two for a brutal attack on a youth, wherein he was critically injured. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 7:30 am near CWPRS Colony, Kirkatwadi Phata, Sinhgad Road. The victim has been identified as Sagar Chavan (18), Laxmi Nagar, Kothrud. As per police, Chavan was treated at an ICU ward of a private hospital, and his condition is deemed critical. Prima facie, the Chavan was attacked to avenge the murder of Shrinivas Vatsalwar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In this case, the accused have been identified as Harshad Wanjale, a resident of Warje-Jakat Naka and his minor associate. Both were detained by the Daroda Virodhi Pathak.

Prima facie, the Chavan was attacked to avenge the murder of Shrinivas Vatsalwar, who was killed in a brutal attack by Sagar Chavan and others at Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud in May this year. To avenge the killing, the accused created a fake account on social media and under the guise of a girl and engaged Chavan in several conversations.

On Wednesday morning the accused, via the fake identity, asked Chavan to come near the Khadakwasla dam area. After he arrived at the place, the accused laid the trap and attacked Chavan with koyta. During the assault, Chavan was critically injured and was shifted to a private hospital. Later the accused fled the spot leaving the motorcycle behind. Police said there is no licence plate for the motorcycle used in the crime. A case has been filed at Haveli Police station under BNS sections 109 (Attempt to Murder) and sections 4(35) of the Arms Act.