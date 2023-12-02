Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youth booked for raping minor cousin

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 08:10 AM IST

The police have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar

Pune: The police on Friday have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar when he visited her house during the Ganesh festival.

The police have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident happened at around 2 pm on September 25.

According to the police, the accused and his mother had visited the survivor’s family in Pune. He sexually assaulted the minor when no one was at home and threatened her.

Later, the survivor told her parents and a police complaint was filed against the accused.

Hadapsar police station on Friday filed a case under Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

