Youth dies by suicide in alleged sextortion case

PUNE: Pune police claim that the death by suicide of a 22-year-old on September 30 is a case of sextortion.

According to the police, the deceased, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passout, reportedly became acquainted with a woman stranger on WhatsApp. On September 30, during a call, the woman undressed and asked the youth to do the same. Later, the online accused allegedly demanded money from the youth and threatened to leak his nude footage on social media.

The police have recovered WhatsApp chat history that shows that the deceased transferred ₹4,500 in three transactions, but the accused demanded more money. The unemployed youth lost his father last year and mother worked in a private firm.

The police have registered an FIR at Sahakarnagar police station following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Information Technology Act 2000.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

