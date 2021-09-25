Youth dies in accident on Ahmednagar road

PUNE A truck driver was arrested for causing the death of a 20-year-old biker after he took a sudden turn which caused the metal rods in his vehicle to hit the man and threw him off the vehicle and into oncoming traffic.

The incident happened around 7am on Friday along the Ahmednagar road on the lane leading towards Pune.

The deceased man’s mother had passed away in another road accident in Shirur four days before his death.

He has been identified as Sagar Shankar Waghmare (20), a resident of Khulewadi, Chandan nagar.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Ramesh Nandkumar Sathe (24), a resident of the Sutarwadi road, Pashan. He was produced in court and granted bail.

“He was a labourer and was going to work. The rods hit him hard and he fell on the road,” said police sub-inspector Shrikant Temgire of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case

“His mother passed away in an accident four days before his accident and his father was in the same accident and is in a serious medical condition. His younger sister was also injured in the same accident but has been discharged,” said Temgire.

“The truck driver was hauling the metal rods to a shop where they were to be unloaded and tried to mount his vehicle onto a divider on the road to take a right turn,” said Temgire.

The truck driver did not use an indicator to make the turn while Waghmare was on a two-wheeler just behind the truck, according to the police.

A case under Sections 304(a), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Sathe at Lonikand police station.