Youth hacked to death in Wadgaonsheri
The victim was standing at the roadside when he was attacked by the three accused whose identity is yet to be ascertained
Close to the heels of two brutal murders which took place under the Khadak and Sinhagad police station areas recently, Abhishekh Dattu Rathod ( 22), a resident of Wadgaonsheri was hacked to death by three persons on Wednesday.
The victim was standing at the roadside when he was attacked by the three accused whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased’s father Dattu Rathod lodged the FIR stating that his son was hacked to death with sharp weapons near Karansito Society in the area.
According to the police, the murder is a fallout from a previous rivalry over establishing supremacy in the area.
Shashikant Borate, DCP ( Zone I ), said, “The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained and all angles are being probed. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused.”
A case has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 ( murder ) and Arms Act.