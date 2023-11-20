Youth held for killing mother’s alleged lover

A 19-year-old youth from Mangalwar Peth was arrested on Monday for killing a man who he alleged had an extramarital affair with his mother, the police said. The accused has been identified as Shriraj Sonu Bharat Patole (19) resident of Mangalwar Peth and his associate one minor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on Sunday night near Lakdi Wakhar in Mangalwar Peth. The accused has been identified as Shriraj Sonu Bharat Patole (19) resident of Mangalwar Peth and his associate one minor.

Police informed that on Sunday night the deceased Pratik alias Lallya Pruthviraj Kamble (31), resident of Mangalwar Peth and two accused were standing in front of Lakdi Wakhar. At that time, the accused under the influence of alcohol attacked Kamble with a marble stone in which Kamble sustained serious injuries and died later.

According to a police investigation, Kamble was in a relationship with the accused’s mother and hence there were frequent clashes between the accused and the victim.

On Sunday night, again there were arguments, wherein the accused attacked Kamble using a marble stone and killed him. As of now police have arrested one accused and detained one minor in this case and further investigation is going on.

In this case, Gokul Nandu Chavan (20) resident of Mangalwar Peth has filed a police complaint at Faraskhana Police Station and further investigation is ongoing.

