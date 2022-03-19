Youth murdered by 4 men, after he objected throwing colour during Holi celebrations

PUNE A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute arose during Holi celebrations in Bibvewadi area of Pune. Police have booked four persons on charges of murder.

The incident took place on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Ramchandara Pawar, 21, a resided of Upper Indiranagar, Bibvewadi.

Vaibhav Somnath Ghatol, 22, a friend of the deceased man and a resident of Tilekarnagar on Katraj Kondhwa road, lodged an FIR in connection with the murder. Based on the complaint, the police have booked Vishwas Shinde, Nagesh Phulare, Sunny Bhondekar and Ganraj Thakar on charges of murder.

According to the complainant, the accused were riding a two-wheeler and threw colour on Pawar during Holi celebrations, which left him enraged.A quarrel broke out between them after which they pulled out their choppers and assaulted him.

The deceased was left abandoned in a pool of blood after which his friends and local residents rushed him to Sassoon Hospital where he was proclaimed dead on arrival, said police officials. A number of senior police officials including the incharge zonal DCP Namrata Patil, ACP Rajendra Galande and other staffers visited the spot.

The assailants also waved choppers near Swarnayug Ganpati Mandal chowk with the aim of spreading fear in the citizens and later escaped, said officials.

API Rajkumar Barde said, “The accused are absconding and teams have been deployed to nab them. The accused had picked up a quarrel with Pawar after they put colour on him. The fight led to the murder.”