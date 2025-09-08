Youth murdered in Daund, four detained

A 22-year-old youth was murdered in the Bhimnagar area of Daund on Friday night, police said, adding that four suspects have been detained in connection with the case. The deceased has been identified as Ketan Sudage, 22, a resident of Bhimnagar, Daund. Police confirmed that all the accused are relatives of the wife of the deceased man. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Saturday, police detained Nikhil Chitare, Vivek Kamble and Vikrant Kamble and a minor in connection with the crime. Police confirmed that all the accused are relatives of the wife of the deceased man. Prima facie evidence suggests that the murder may have been the fallout of a love marriage of Sudage with the sister of the prime accused, Chitare.

Gopal Pawar, Police inspector, Daund police station, said, “On Friday night, there were heated arguments between the deceased and the relatives of his wife and in a fit of rage, the accused attacked Ketan with bricks and a concrete block, wherein the latter lost his life.”

On Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akshay Sudage, Daund police filed an FIR against Nikhil Chitare, Vivek Kamble and Vikrant Kamble and a minor under BNS sections 103, 3 and 5.