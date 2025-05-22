Youth robbed at knifepoint on Taljai Hill; gold chain worth 1.5 lakh stolen 

A 17-year-old youth was robbed at knifepoint by two unidentified assailants while walking alone on a forest trail near the Taljai temple. The robbers fled with a gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh. According to the complaint lodged at the Sahakarnagar Police Station on the same day, the youth, a resident of Tavare Colony, had gone for a morning walk around 7:15 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 7:30 am at the main gate of the forest area behind the Taljai temple, Padmavati.

According to the complaint lodged at the Sahakarnagar Police Station on the same day, the youth, a resident of Tavare Colony, had gone for a morning walk around 7:15 am. While venturing alone into a secluded forest path off the main road, he was intercepted by two men. Brandishing a knife, the culprits demanded to know what he had in his pockets. When he said he had nothing, they forcibly snatched the gold chain from around his neck and fled the scene.

In response to the incident, joint police patrol teams from Sahakarnagar and Parvati stations have been deployed for increased surveillance in and around the Taljai Hill area. Investigations are currently underway using available CCTV footage from nearby roads to identify the culprits.

A case has been filed at Sahakarnagar police station under BNS sections 309(3),352,3(5), sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3), 134 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and further investigation is going on.