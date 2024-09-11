Yugendra Pawar’s Swabhiman Yatra raises speculation about his candidature in assembly polls

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) member and scion of the Pawar family, Yugendra Pawar, launched his Swabhiman Yatra at Baramati on Tuesday, mounting speculations about his potential candidature in the upcoming assembly elections. NCP (SP) leaders and scion of the Pawar family Yugendra Pawar (left) launched Swabhiman Yatra at Baramati, mounting speculations about his potential candidature in the upcoming assembly elections. (HT)

The march, which began at the family stronghold of Baramati assembly constituency, is seen as part of his effort to strengthen voter outreach ahead of the polls when he is likely to lock horns either with uncle Ajit Pawar or Ajit’s son Jay, feel political observers.

Aligned with his grand-uncle Sharad Pawar, he said, “Through the Swabhiman Yatra, I aim to connect with the people of Baramati. The march is conducted with the blessings of Sharad Pawar and under the guidance of Supriya Sule.”

Yugendra, who attended school in Pune and Mumbai before pursuing studies in Europe and the US, graduated in finance and insurance from Northeastern University, Boston.

The march will pass through several villages in the Baramati assembly area, said Yugendra. When asked if he would seek blessings from his uncle Ajit, Yugendra said, “Ajit Pawar is my uncle and if he is giving blessings to his son Jay, then I am just like his cousin and there is no difference between me and Jay. Therefore, Ajit Pawar can offer his blessings to me as well.”

On giving blessing to nephew Yugendra, Ajit in Pune said, “Everyone is making efforts ahead of polls. Youngsters feel they should not miss the opportunity. Let everyone work as per their wish.”

Yugendra’s tour of over 200 villages in Baramati is expected to last around a fortnight.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, Yugendra campaigned for Sule against Sunetra Pawar, while his father, Shriniwas Pawar, criticised his brother Ajit for his rebellion against Sharad Pawar.

Yugendra’s yatra is likely to position him as prospective candidate for the assembly elections from NCP (SP). Recently his supporters met Sharad Pawar, urging him to consider Yugendra for a ticket. Sharad subsequently had commented saying, “Supporters have asked for his candidature, and the party will make a decision when the time comes for the assembly election.”

The Pawar family, with the exception of Ajit Pawar’s immediate kin, largely remain aligned with Sharad Pawar. Even Ajit’s own brother Shriniwas and family campaigned for Supriya during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Ajit, unsettled by the voters’ choice of Supriya, earlier this week lamented saying, “We have done all-round development in Baramati. Most funds in Maharashtra are sanctioned for Baramati. I am now 65 years old and I am satisfied. Baramatikars once should get someone other than me as an MLA. They can then make comparison between me and the new MLA.”

Meanwhile, Ajit’s younger son Jay has been increasingly active in Baramati, attending various events. Over the last two days, he visited several Ganesh mandals, fuelling speculation that Ajit may field his son in a possible contest against Yugendra. If this happens, Baramati could witness another family battle between two Pawars—Yugendra representing NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and either Ajit or his son Jay representing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—just six months after the Lok Sabha polls, where Ajit’s wife Sunetra ran against Supriya.