Yugendra Pawar withdraws application for recounting 

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Candidates paid a fee of ₹42,500 + 18% GST for the recounting process. The Election office confirmed that Yugendra’s recount application had been withdrawn

Yugendra Pawar, a candidate for the Baramati Assembly constituency and the nephew of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has withdrawn his application for a vote recount. Along with Yugendra, 11 losing candidates from the Pune district applied to the Pune district collector for a recount and paid the required fees. Among the 11 candidates, eight were from the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), while three were from the Congress party. 

Along with Yugendra, 11 losing candidates from the Pune district applied to the Pune district collector for a recount and paid the required fees. (HT PHOTO)
Candidates paid a fee of 42,500 + 18% GST for the recounting process. The Election office confirmed that Yugendra's recount application had been withdrawn. 

Yugendra told the reporters, “Every candidate had the right to apply for recounting. I applied for it. But, as advised by senior leader Sharad Pawar, I withdraw the recounting application.” 

According to the Election Commission of India’s rules, candidates can request a recount by paying fees. The election office used to recount five per cent of total votes at random and review the results. 

