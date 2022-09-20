ZP child tracking system identifies 116 children with severe acute malnutrition

Pune zilla parishad’s child tracking system has listed as many as 116 children under severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 723 moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

According to the ZP, 261 children have recovered from severe acute malnutrition and of the remaining 133 children 55 have improved their health and are under moderate acute malnutrition. A similar analysis of moderate acute malnutrition has revealed that 1,164 have recovered, however, 723 of them are still moderate acute malnutrition and the nutritional conditions of 38 have deteriorated to severe acute malnutrition.

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) said that the to improve nutrition and health status of children in the age group of 0 to 6 years through digital intervention, the ZP has developed the child health tracking system.

“Child health tracking system is digital intervention to track the health of every child in rural areas. This tracking helps in early detection of a child’s health status and timely intervention. As we can monitor the children’s health, we were able to track the nutritional development of the children who were screened in phase 1 conducted earlier,” said Prasad.

Phase two of the screening was done in April this year, whereas phase 1 was conducted in September last year.

Prasad added that these children are given nutritional support and are monitored closely.