ZP suspends education officer over incorrect information on school

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad suspended education extension officer (Grade-3) and in-charge block education officer Govind Haribhau Lakhe on Thursday after he allegedly shared incorrect and misleading information regarding a school in Khanawadi village of Purandar taluka, damaging the reputation of the district administration.

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The action relates to Jyoti Savitri Zilla Parishad School, which chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated. According to the administration, the officer had visited the school and later disseminated information to the media that was not consistent with facts on record.

Officials said the statements attributed to Lakhe created confusion regarding the school’s status and functioning, including claims that it was not properly recognised. This information resulted in what the district administration described as “serious damage to the image of the Zilla Parishad in public perception”.

Taking serious note of the matter, Pune ZP chief executive officer Gajanan Patil ordered the suspension of Lakhe under Rule 3(1) of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Patil said, “Education extension officer Govind Lakhe provided incorrect information regarding Jyoti Savitri Zilla Parishad School, which defamed the Zilla Parishad in the public domain. Therefore, he has been suspended.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the suspension order, Lakhe’s headquarters during the suspension period has been fixed at Panchayat Samiti, Velha, Rajgad. He will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior approval from the block development officer or other competent authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the suspension order, Lakhe’s headquarters during the suspension period has been fixed at Panchayat Samiti, Velha, Rajgad. He will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior approval from the block development officer or other competent authority. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The order further states that he will not be allowed to undertake any private employment or business during the suspension period. However, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per government rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order further states that he will not be allowed to undertake any private employment or business during the suspension period. However, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per government rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration also warned that violating suspension conditions will invite stricter disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration also warned that violating suspension conditions will invite stricter disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident is being viewed as a strict warning against circulating unverified or misleading official statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident is being viewed as a strict warning against circulating unverified or misleading official statements. {{/usCountry}}

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