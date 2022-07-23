ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance

Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations.

According to a letter issued by Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune ZP, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.

“The criteria include pass percentage of students who have appeared in Class 5th and Class 8th scholarship, 10th and 12th board exam result, National Talent Search (NTS), National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) examination, Saarthi scholarship, inspire award participation and selection, drawing competition elementary and intermediate, and participation in other state and national competitions in arts, sports and culture,” said Prasad.

He said that for example if 20 per cent of students from a particular school appear for a scholarship examination, the school will get one mark. If 90 per cent of students appear then the school shall receive two marks and if 100 per cent students appear they will receive three marks.

“For every student who gets a district-level scholarship, the school will get one mark in evaluation. For state-level scholarship, the school will get two marks. ZP will design a web portal where schools will compulsorily fill these details for evaluation. Until the portal becomes available, school principals are directed to keep requisite documents available,” said Prasad.