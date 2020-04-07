Pune police book 10 shopkeepers for selling essential goods at hiked rates

pune

The Pune police are cracking down on shopkeepers selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates.

According to data released by the Pune police crime branch, at least 10 shopkeepers have been booked between April 2 and April 4 for selling essential goods at increased rates. They were all booked at respective police stations under the relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act and Indian Penal Code.

On April 4, a shopkeeper in Shivajinagar was booked for selling essential items like groundnuts and moong dal at hiked rates. The shopkeeper was identified as Mishrilal Polaji Parmar, 53, who owns Adarsh Super Market in Shivajinagar.

On the same day, Mularam Keraji Chaudhari, 40, owner of Om Super Market in Chatuhshrungi area was also found selling essential food items at hiked rates.

Meanwhile, two people identified as Ahok Dattatray Varkhade, 34, and Dattatray Khandu Kangude, 42, were booked for selling cooking gas at hiked rates in Rajiv Gandhi slum area in Shivajinagar.

On April 3, Natharam Balaram Devashi, 45, was booked for selling essential items at am increased rate at his shop Mahesh Market located at Gera Harmony Society, Kalyaninagar.

On April 3, two other shopkeepers identified as Bhavarlal Bhairaji Chaudhari of IG super market in Shivajinagar, and Ganesh Devram Dabhade, of Gajanan provisional stores in Kasturba slum were also booked.