Pune’s Lohegaon airport improves service quality ranking

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:36 IST

PUNE: Lohegaon Airport in Pune has improved its service quality ranking by securing 61st position in the fourth quarter of 2019 as against 74th rank in the third quarter survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI). The fourth quarter survey was for the period from October till December.

Lohegaon Airport which is essentially a defence airport with civilian operations had scored 74th in the category of best airport by size and sub-category of an airport with passenger traffic ranging between 5-15 million in the Asia-Pacific region. It was ranked at 63 in the first quarter of 2019 and scaled up to 53 in the second quarter, only to slip by 21 points in the third quarter. This deterioration in ranking was due to many reasons and some of them are because of the closure of the only food court , heavy rains resulting in passengers getting stranded and aerobridge related complaints said Pune Airport Director Ajay Kumar

The ACT survey was conducted on 33 parameters such as ground transportation to and from airport , parking facilities, value for money of parking facilities availability of baggage carts/trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue/line , efficiency of check-in staff , courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff and waiting time at passport/personal ID inspection. Amongst the top five airports ranked in the country were Ranchi, Lucknow, Tiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad and Calicut.

Aviation analyst Dhairyasheel Vandekar, a former Air India Pune station In-charge said, “The improvement in rankings is welcome but a lot needs to be done in terms of infrastructure upgradation and solving issued relates to late night delays of flights which causes severe inconvenience to passengers. The airport has to be managed professionally and the public representatives have to take constant interest in the goings-on at the airport so that the passengers get the best of the facilities.”

