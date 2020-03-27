Pune’s Market Yard to open from March 29-31

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:47 IST

PUNE The Pune district administration has decided to open the wholesale fruit and vegetable market run by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) from Sunday, March 29 to Tuesday, March 31.

Wholesale traders had earlier decided to keep establishments closed till March 31 given that most workers had returned to their villages prior to the Central government lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

However, the district administration has decided to allow Market Yard to now open from March 29 to March 31.

APMC administrator B J Deshmukh confirmed this decision and said the APMC staff will help farmers sell their produce to retail traders and also ensure crowd control to maintain social distancing.

A decision about April will be taken later, the APMC said.