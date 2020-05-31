Pune’s sports equipment industry locked down, but not locked out

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:31 IST

The months of March, April, and May are peak season for the sports equipment industry, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll this year.

There are around 150 specialised sports equipment shops in Pune, PCMC area and 500-600 shops that sell generic sports items.

“When lockdown was announced it was the start of the swimming season, summer camps, visit to aqua parks and regular swimmers. All these add to a lot of sale of swimming equipment which adds good amount of money but unfortunately it did not happen,” explains Nitin Khurana of Maharashtra Sales and Cooperations who has a wholesale business of sports equipment in Raviwar peth.

During summer, swimming and cricket equipment has the most demand. “Cricket camps across the city almost double up the sale of cricket equipment. And now with rainy season approaching, the focus shifts on football, but I think football season will also be dull this time,” added Khurana.

Demand for carrom boards

In the ongoing lockdown, there has been a big demand for carrom boards but they are not easily available in the market.

“Carrom boards are not made in machines, it is a hand-made product. Since workers are not available or are in lesser number, there has been a shortage of boards. The sale of other boards like ludo, chess, snake ladder have also gone up across the city,” said Khurana.

Shortage of customers

With businesses opening up last week, sports shops continue to be deserted since sporting activities are yet to resume in the city.

“Generally, there are 10 customers at a time keep on asking for different sports equipment but now there is only one customer. Sports shops will still take time to get their normal number of customers back,” said Amit Madan owner of Champion Sports, Deccan Gymkhana.

“Currently we don’t have any plans on how we will increase our sales. First let things become normal then only we can decide. Right now generally people are buying yoga mats, skipping ropes and few weights for fitness” added Madan.