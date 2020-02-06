Pune sportstracker: Pandian wins junior snooker title

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:07 IST

Pune: Karnataka’s Keerthana Pandian won the Junior Snooker title after defeating Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu at the National Billiards and Snooker Championship at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Monday.

Pandian started off with an easy first frame win, with a 61-31 score, followed by a 59-18 win in the second frame, taking control of the best of five frames encounter. The third frame turned out to be a little challenging for Pandian, but eventually she won it by a 60-50 score line.

Content with her performance in the final Pandian said, “It was an easy encounter for me since I specialise in snooker, whereas my opponent is a better billiards player. I had practiced a lot for the event and wanted to stay focused throughout. Happy to start the year with a victory.”

Pandian practices at Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) and trains under coach R Ravichandran. She had won the girls’ title in the IBSF World Under-16 Snooker Championship in 2018.

Ramchandran had defeated Kanisha Jhurani of Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the semifinal, while Pandian edged past Ishikha Shah of MP 2-1 to move into the final round.

Results: Junior Snooker Girls

Final: Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Anupama Ramchandran (TN) 3-0 (61-31, 59-18, 60-50); Semi-finals: Anupama Ramchandran (TN) bt Kanisha Jhurani (MP) 2-1(62-37, 40-57, 59-36); Keerthana Pandian(Kar) bt Ishikha Shah(MP)2-1(50-38, 65-82, 62-45). 3rd & 4th Place: Ishikha Shah(MP) bt Knisha Jhurani (MP) 2-0(64-30, 53-01)

Parents should keep their kids away from age fraud: Jwala Gutta

Pune: Parents should keep their children away from the menace of age fraud, advised former Commonwealth Games champion badminton player Jwala Gutta, during the prize distribution ceremony of the Pune District Ranking Mini Open Badminton Tournament at Kharadi on Sunday.

The doubles specialist said: “Age fraud is a common practice. The child may not realise, but something like this is done to them, which is wrong. Remember, it is never the child who changes the date of birth. The parents and coaches do. Shortcuts don’t take you anywhere. You need to look yourself in the mirror. Need to do the correct things. Kids observe what their parents do.”

Konark Inchekar, Dhriti Joshi, Yutika Chavan and Sachet Tripathi were winners in at tournament organised by the Badmint-nair institute.

In the doubles final, Ishaan Lagu and Ojas Joshi defeated Adarsh Raut and Sachet Tripathi 15-12, 15-12.

Ironman Saikhom shares his experience with city cyclists

PUNE: Bisworjit Saikhom the first Indian winner of Ironman 70.3 championship at Goa in October 2019 share his experience with Pune cyclists recently.

Cycle Republic, an organisation working in the area of bicycles, triathlete equipments, services, training and long-distance bicycle tours, organised the lecture.

Saikhom is currently a member of the Army Sports Team and working at the Bombay Sappers Pune.

He represent India at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand this year.

Abhijit Kupate, Ajit Mane, Shankar Gadhave, Sunit Patil and Aditya Pandhare were present on the occassion.

Khadki Blues and FC Beckdinho win

Pune: Khadki Blues and FC Beckdinho scored identical 1-0 wins against respective opponents in the second division matches at the Pune District Football Association’s (PDFA) league in Dhobarwadi ground.

Khadki Blues scored a goal through Mansoor Shaikh in the 22nd minute to win over PCH Lions, 1-0.

FC Beckdinho also won 1-0 against UKM. Saurabh Patil scored the winning goal for his team in the 46th minute.

The match between Rahul FC and GB Chetak was a stalemate draw with the match ending 0-0.

Results: Second Division

Khadki Blues: 1 (Mansoor Shaikh 22’) bt PCH Lions: 0; Rahul FC: 0 draw GB Chetak: 0; FC Beckdinho: 1 (Saurabh Patil 46’) bt UKM: 0

Persistent, Tech Mahindra register wins

Pune: Persistent and Tech Mahindra defeated respective opponents to register wins on the second day of the Flame University Corporate Cricket T20 League 2020 being played at Flame University Campus in Lavale recently.

In the first match of the day, Persistent defeated ATOS Syntel by 17 runs. ATOS Syntel won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Persistent were all out scoring 118 runs in 18.5 overs. Prasad Agashe scored 29 runs in 24 balls which included a boundary and three sixes. Sabir Shaikh added 24 to the tally in 28 balls. His knock included a boundary and a six.

When it came to bowling, Sanket Trivedi took five wickets for 18 runs while Jay Mehta took two wickets for 19 runs.

Chasing the required target, ATOS Syntel were all out scoring 101 runs in 20 overs, thus falling short of target. Captain Jay Mehta top scored with 35 runs in 41 balls which included three boundaries. Chinmay Malvankar added 21 runs to the tally in 29 balls.

In the bowling department, Amol Mane who was awarded the player of the match, took three wickets for 11 runs.

In the second match of the day, Tech Mahindra defeated Veritas by 21 runs. Tech Mahindra won the toss and elected to bat first, as they went on to score 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Vijay Chaphale remained not out scoring 54 runs in 45 balls which included five boundaries and a six. Shubham NR who was also the player of the match, chipped in with 22 runs in 14 balls. Amitosh Nikhar added 15 runs to the tally in 16 balls. Meanwhile Kapil Kurlekar took two wickets for 25 runs.

Brief Scores: Persistent 118 all out in 18.5 overs (Prasad Agashe 29 (24b,1x4,3x6), Sabir Shaikh 24 (28b, 1x4, 1x6), Vishal Pawar 12 (6b, 1x4, 1x6), Sanket Trivedi 5-18,Jay Mehta 2-19) bt ATOS | Syntel 101 all out in 20 overs (Jay Mehta 35 (41b,3x4), Chinmay Malvankar 21 (29b), Amol Mane 3-11.

Player of Match: Amol Mane (Persistent)

Tech Mahindra 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Vijay Chaphale 54*, (45b, 5x4,1x6), Shubham NR 22 (14b, 1x4,1x6),Kapil Kurlekar 2-25) bt Veritas 118 for 5 in 20 overs (Sumit Dighe* 41 (34b, 3x4,1x6), Calvin Hembrom 26 (28b), 3x4), Shubham NR 3-14).

Player of Match: Shubham NR (Tech Mahindra).

Puneri Paltan to conduct kabaddi training for schools

Pune: Puneri Paltan will conduct a training camp for schools in February.

The camp will be conducted at two venues -- Orchid School, Baner from February 10-22 and Pandit Farms, Kothrud Febraury 17-22.

The training camp is open for boys and girls aged between 10-16 years and will be supervised by experienced coaches who will share valuable insights with the students as to how the sport is played.

Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Puneri Paltan said, “We intend to give a platform to young kids and garner an interest in kabaddi as a sport through this initiative. The main aim of this camp is to impart technical knowledge of the sport and to focus on various aspects like combination catch, raiding and importance of fitness, which will help in an overall skill development of the child.”