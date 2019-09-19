Pune teenager runs away from home after fight with mother, gets raped on train

cities

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man after she fought with her mother and ran away from her house.

The teenager left home in Ravivar peth on Tuesday morning after a fight with her mother over the issue of her friend coming to their home for a sleepover on Monday night. Her mother was against her friend staying over, according to the complaint.

“She left home at 4am and got onto to a train heading towards Bengaluru. She got off at Karad and boarded a train heading towards Pune. On the train, she met a man. They were speaking to each other throughout the journey and then, he asked her to get off at Ghorpadi with him,” said police sub-inspector Abhijeet Jogdanda of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

After promising to take her home, he took her to an abandoned room near a Saibaba temple close to the track and sexually assaulted her before fleeing. She approached the police and lodged a complaint and subsequently a case was registered on Wednesday.

The girl has studied up to Class 10, however, she has failed the class. After failing the class, she worked at a cloth retail store, but left that job, according to the police.

The girl was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a sexual assault medical test while the police are searching for the man.

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wanowrie police station against an unidentified man.

