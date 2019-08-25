Pune woman duped of ₹1 lakh in cyber fraud

pune

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:24 IST

A 36-year-old woman, resident of Wadgaonsheri, was duped of ₹1 lakh on May 1. The case has now been sent to the dedicated cyber police station at Shivajinagar for further investigation.

The Chandannagar police have book an unidentified person in the case.

According to the police, the fraudster hacked into the email account of the victim and took charge of eco-money transfer and credited ₹1 lakh to a different bank account.

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered at the Chandannagar police station.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 20:24 IST