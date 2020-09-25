e-paper
Punjab Bandh today: Transport services suspended, markets to remain shut in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With different farmer unions announcing ‘Punjab Bandh’ on Friday, buses and transport services would remain suspended in the city on Friday. Majority of the wholesale markets, including Akalgarh market, AC market, Gandhi Nagar market, would also remain closed in support of farmers. However, there was no clarity on whether or not the markets in Model Town and Dugri will support the bandh.

However, internet services will continue uninterrupted, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said.

Hotels, restaurants to open after 5pm

Meanwhile, the hotels and restaurant association has decided to open restaurants after 5pm while hotels will remain operational throughout the day. Majority of the industrial units and main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass will also continue business as usual.

Bus stand supervisor Kuljit Singh said, “The department has decided to suspend the bus services citing protests by farmer bodies. No bus would arrive or depart from the bus stand on Friday.”

AC market association president Gurcharan Singh and Akalgarh market garment association Manpreet Singh Bunti said that the market associations have decided to shut the markets in support of farmers.

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal general secretary Sunil Mehra said, “The market association of different markets including Ghumar Mandi, Chaura Bazar etc will take decision on opening markets on Friday after taking into account the law and order situation.

Model Town market president Amarjit Singh said shopkeepers should not be forced to close shops as the traders are already reeling under losses due to the pandemic.

All India Motor Transport Congress chairman Charan Singh Lohara said that transporters have already extended support to farmers protest and no truck will move on roads across the state.

