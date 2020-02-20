Punjab budget now on February 28, Vidhan Sabha session extended till March 4

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:03 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly on Thursday extended the budget session, which began on Thursday till March 4. The budget would be presented on February 28, not on February 25 as decided earlier.

The decisions were taken by the business advisory council of the Vidhan Sabha at its meeting here.

On the first day of the session, the House paid homage to noted personalities, including Punjabi writers Dalip Kaur Tiwana and Jaswant Kanwal, and singer Lachi Bawa.

Tributes were also paid to the four children who died in a school van fire in Longowal near Sangrur.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh hailed the Supreme Court decision to withdraw the Behbal Kalan case from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He announced that his government would look into the case.