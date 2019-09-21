Punjab CM bats for happy seeder at PAU mela, gets heckled by farmers

cities

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was heckled on Saturday by farmers during his speech at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, when he urged them to use happy seeder and not burn paddy straw in the upcoming harvesting season.

Despite an open disagreement by farmers in the packed pandal consisting of nearly 5,000 people at Kisan Mela, a persistent Amarinder said, “You are laughing. But I have seen results of the use of happy seeder. Trust me, the yield goes up. I will urge everyone present here to think about the future of their children and not indulge in stubble burning.”

He added, “Those farmers having a misconception about the use of happy seeder should discuss the matter with the university experts. We should not discourage others from using new technologies which can help us save the environment.”

To endorse his view, the CM even quoted Guru Nanak’s sermon “Pawan Guru paani pita mata dharat mahat (air is our teacher, water our father, and the great earth our mother)”.

A progressive farmer couple from Ajitwal in Moga, Paramjit Kaur and her husband Sukhmander Singh, backed Amarinder’s suggestions. Kaur was awarded on the stage.

Later, Sukhmander said the use of happy seeder requires a regular monitoring of crop. “Those who were opposing the CM are those who rely on migrant farm labourers and are averse to change,” he added.

‘NOT A VIABLE OPTION’

Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Bathinda, said happy seeder was not a viable option as the moisture in paddy stubble creates many problems and affects the yield. Gurmeet Singh from Patiala’s Loh Simbli village said he used happy seeder on his 12 acre land but the yield was far less when compared to previous years when they set straw on fire.

Thana Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Pandori Khatriyan in Zira town said, “Instead of helping the farmers, government employees were pocketing the money. A happy seeder is available at ₹80,000 without subsidy. But when we opt for subsidy the equipment costs ₹1.25 lakh.”

‘DON’T TURN STATE INTO A DESERT’

Expressing concern over declining water table in Punjab, CM Amarinder urged the farmers to save water lest the state turns into a desert in the years to come. “We need new crops as well as new irrigation techniques to tackle the problems,” said Amarinder, rooting for crop diversification.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon said, “Despite challenges, pesticide consumption has come down and record yield was obtained last year. Also, whitefly in cotton and paddy straw has been managed successfully in the state.”

