Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt gives Rs.1.5 crore to three bronze medallists of Para Asian Games

Punjab govt gives Rs.1.5 crore to three bronze medallists of Para Asian Games

Power-lifter Parmjit Kumar, shot-putter Mohammad Yassir and badminton player Raj Kumar won the bronze medal at 3rd Para Asian Games in Jakarta

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh: Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi honoured three bronze medal winners of the 3rd Para Asian Games with Rs 1.5 crore in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Awarding Rs 50 lakh each to power-lifter Parmjit Kumar (Jalandhar), shot-putter Mohammad Yassir (Sangrur) and badminton player Raj Kumar (Patiala), who had won bronze medals in the 3rd Para Asian Games held in Jakarta from October 6 to 13, 2018, Sodhi urged them to scale greater heights and bring laurels to the state. He assured them of all help in terms of financial assistance, infrastructure and job opportunities.

He said according to instructions of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to accord cash incentives to medal winners in sports, the department has scrutinised applications of cash awardees who brought glory to the state and made a list of 1,101 medallists to whom the state government will accord a total sum of Rs 4.85 crore as cash award till this September.

The awards will be given in segments and game wise as big gatherings are not permitted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

