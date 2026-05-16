Hoshiarpur, A day after a four-year-old child fell into a borewell in Chak Samana village, the district administration here on Saturday ordered an immediate survey and sealing of all open and abandoned borewells across Hoshiarpur.

Punjab: Hoshiarpur admin orders sealing of open, abandoned borewells

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Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain directed all departments to conduct a comprehensive inspection in both rural and urban areas and complete the exercise within seven days.

The child, Gurkaran, was rescued after an intense, nine-hour operation involving multiple rescue agencies and local volunteers.

In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Punjab Land Preservation Act, the DC said open and abandoned borewells pose a serious threat to human life, particularly to children, and must not be left unattended or uncovered under any circumstances.

All SDMs, tehsildars, block development officers, municipal councils, municipal committees and nagar panchayats have been tasked with identifying such borewells in their respective jurisdictions and ensuring their immediate sealing or proper covering, the order said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jain said that in rural areas, SDMs and tehsildars will act as field coordinators, while officials of the water supply and sanitation department and the agriculture department will identify defunct borewells, especially in agricultural fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain said that in rural areas, SDMs and tehsildars will act as field coordinators, while officials of the water supply and sanitation department and the agriculture department will identify defunct borewells, especially in agricultural fields. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Panchayati Raj institutions, including sarpanches and gram panchayats, have also been directed to report such sites promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panchayati Raj institutions, including sarpanches and gram panchayats, have also been directed to report such sites promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In urban areas, municipal bodies have been asked to survey borewells within their limits, while agencies such as the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify defunct installations in developed and residential zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In urban areas, municipal bodies have been asked to survey borewells within their limits, while agencies such as the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify defunct installations in developed and residential zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Industrial units have been instructed to self-report and secure borewells on their premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industrial units have been instructed to self-report and secure borewells on their premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DC said Punjab Police will assist in enforcement wherever required, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DC said Punjab Police will assist in enforcement wherever required, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

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She also directed private borewell owners, farmers, institutions, housing societies and industrial units to ensure that their borewells are properly covered and secured at all times, warning that any negligence would invite penal action under relevant laws.

All authorities have been asked to submit a compliance report within seven days, detailing the number of borewells surveyed, identified, sealed and pending cases with reasons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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