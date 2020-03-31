Punjab’s Pathlawa village gets permanent medical team

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:59 IST

The deputy commissioner on Monday appointed a permanent team of doctors at the primary health centre in Pathlawa here after the villagers demanded medical facilities for treatment of diseases other than Covid-19.

The DC said that specialist doctors from the Indian Medical Association will conduct check-ups of the villagers from Tuesday.

As the village has been sealed in view of coronavirus outbreak, panchayat members Dilawer Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Sukhvir Singh released a video in which they stated that they have to approach the deputy commissioner every time someone needs a treatment as the team of doctors is stationed far from the village while and when the latter are called for consultation or treatment, they ask for the patient to be brought to them. They demanded that a medical team be permanently stationed at their village, besides ambulance service.

COVID-19 PATIENTS TO BE RETESTED

The deputy commissioner said that the health authorities will conduct the tests of coronavirus patients who would complete their 14 days of isolation on Thursday. Meanwhile, total 19 positive cases have been reported in the district so far.