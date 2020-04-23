Punjab youth devp board to donate 1,000 PPE kits across state

cities

The chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, on Thursday distributed certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers at USPC Jain Charitable Hospital here. Bindra said that under the guidance of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and with the support of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the association will donate around 1,000 kits across the state.

He said that during these difficult times, it’s the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at the forefront who are protecting the people of Punjab by risking their own lives. The Punjab Youth Development Board is committed for the welfare and development of the youth and people of the state, he said.

Bindra further said that the hospital staff, after getting protection by PPE kits, will carry out their duty with more confidence. He also appealed to the corporate houses to support the government in this time of crisis.

According to the association chairman, the board had also distributed kits at Baba Deep Singh Gurudwara Sahib and Shri Krishna Charitable Hospital earlier.