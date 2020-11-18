e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjabi University V-C Ghuman resigns

Punjabi University V-C Ghuman resigns

Ghuman was under pressure as his loyalists had turned foes and launched an indefinite protest against him over issues like timely payment of salaries and some of his administrative decisions

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:44 IST
Vishal Rambani
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Patiala
BS Ghuman
BS Ghuman (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Patiala Two months after he was granted an extension for three years in September this year, Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor (V-C) BS Ghuman has resigned from his post. The university has been facing financial difficulties and Ghuman had been unable to get the institution out of the mess it was in, since taking charge in 2017.

He submitted his resignation to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, who is the chancellor of the university. Badnore forwarded the resignation to the Punjab chief secretary and the chief principal secretary to the CM.

In his resignation sent on November 17 (Tuesday), Ghuman has cited personal reasons for the decision. He has thanked the Punjab chief minister for giving him a chance to serve the university and also granting him the extension in service of three years in September. He then lists his achievements, before concluding by writing, “Due to personal reasons, I am not keen to continue.”

Ghuman was under pressure as his loyalists had turned foes and launched an indefinite protest against him over issues like timely payment of salaries and some of his administrative decisions. He also failed to take action against guilty officials and faculty members, who had been indicted in inquiries.

He was perceived as passing the buck, even as the Punjab government was pushing him to take action against persons who had been illegally recruited by violating the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and on the basis of fake caste certificates.

Ghuman had also been demanding a one-time help of Rs 300 crore from the state government to bail out the university, which is under a debt of Rs 150 crore. His decision not to attend office, even as the lockdown had been lifted also drew severe criticism.

Ghuman didn’t take calls. Higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari confirmed that he had received Ghuman’s resignation. “The government will take a decision on it,” he added.

top news
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In