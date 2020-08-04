Pvt hospitals in Ludhiana assure admn of starting Covid treatment

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:12 IST

Amid surging cases of Covid-19 in Ludhiana district, representatives of around 50 private hospitals have assured the district administration of starting Covid-19 treatment in their premises within this week.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, additional deputy commissioner (development) Sandeep Kumar, deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Kapoor and other senior officials held a meeting with representatives of the private hospitals at police lines on Tuesday.

When all these private hospitals start the facility, at least 200 ICU and 500 non-ICU (level 2) beds will be added to the existing strength, Sharma said.

At present, seven private hospitals, namely Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital, SPS Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Deep Hospital, GTB Hospital and Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital are providing Covid treatment, along with government hospitals.

The deputy commissioner said that some of the private hospitals have assured to start Covid treatment within a day, and some will start within the next 48 hours.

He also directed private hospitals to reserve at least 50% of their total ICU beds for Covid treatment.

The civil surgeon, Ludhiana, has been asked to train medical and other healthcare staff for Covid treatment in private hospitals.

Also, doctors of these hospitals will be able to seek guidance regarding treatment of Covid patients from the state-level expert committee specially formed for this purpose.

The DC told representatives of private hospitals that it is their moral and social responsibility to treat patients during the ongoing pandemic. He added that if a staff members of these private hospitals denies treatment to Covid patients, action will be taken against them under National Disaster Management Act.

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal urged all private hospitals to come forward and assist the district administration in the war against Covid-19. He also assured police security at their premises.

Sandeep Kumar, ADC (development)-cum-nodal officer, Covid-19, said that once these 50 private hospitals start providing Covid treatment, their data will be added in the newly developed mobile app so that residents can check real-time status of vacant beds in private hospitals of the district.