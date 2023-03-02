Radhakishorepur election results: 3-way contest as BJP’s Pranajit Singh Roy hopes to retain seat

Counting to elect the new government for the state of Tripura has begun with very early trends favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies which are hoping to retain power in the northeastern state. A triangular contest is on cards between the BJP, old rivals Congress-CPIM which joined hands this time to defeat the BJP, and Tipra Motha, seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario. Among the key constituencies, eyes are set on the Radhakishorepur seat, likely to witness a three-way contest with incumbent BJP MLA Pranajit Singh Roy who is up against Partha Karmakar of CPI (ML)(L) and Srikanta Datta of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

Incumbent MLA from Radhakishorepur constituency Pranajit Singha Roy of BJP.(Instagram/pranajitsingharoyofficia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check live updates of Tripura election 2023 results here.

During the last 2018 assembly election, Roy defeated his closest rival, Datta by nearly 5,000 votes. As counting postal votes in all 60 seated constituencies is underway, Tripura’s chief electoral officer Kiran Gitte said it is expected to get over by 10 am. "Postal ballot count is still going on. There are around 1200 postal votes in all 60 seats. We expect the count of postal ballots to be over by around 10 am. Simultaneously we have started counting of EVMs in all seats at 8:30 am and details of the trends after the first round of counting will be available soon," Gitte said. In the very early trends, BJP is leading in over 20 seats in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Radhakishorepur constituency, other key contests to look out for include Tripura chief minister Manik Saha who is leading in Town Bordowali seat after round 1, defected Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman who switched from BJP, Priyamani Debbarma of CPI-M and TIPRA Motha’s Sanjoy Manik Tripura who contesting against each other in Karbook, a reserved Tribal dominated district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail