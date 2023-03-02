Home / India News / Tripura assembly election 2023: How to track accurate vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

Tripura assembly election 2023: How to track accurate vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2023 06:38 AM IST

Tripura assembly election 2023: The BJP-IPFT alliance is projected to retain power in the state. Exit polls have, however, gone wrong on several instances in the past.

Tripura assembly election 2023: Tripura, where assembly polls were held on Feb 16, was the first among nine states that will go to polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Now, all eyes are on the counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am on Thursday, for all 60 assembly segments in the northeastern state.

Voters stand in queues to cast their vote for the Tripura Assembly elections, on Feb 16, 2023. (Election Commission of India)
Voters stand in queues to cast their vote for the Tripura Assembly elections, on Feb 16, 2023. (Election Commission of India)

Click here for live coverage on Tripura assembly election 2023

You can track trends and results on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website. News channels, too, will provide live coverage from counting stations; you can get live updates from hindustantimes.com as well.

Most post-election exit polls have projected that the BJP-IPFT alliance will retain the state, five years after coming to power here for the first time. The newly formed Tipra Motha is projected to make an impressive debut, and may even play kingmaker in case of hung assembly. Exit polls, have, however gone wrong on several instances in the past.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
eci tripura elections
eci tripura elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out