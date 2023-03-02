Tripura assembly election 2023: How to track accurate vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website
Tripura assembly election 2023: The BJP-IPFT alliance is projected to retain power in the state. Exit polls have, however, gone wrong on several instances in the past.
Tripura assembly election 2023: Tripura, where assembly polls were held on Feb 16, was the first among nine states that will go to polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Now, all eyes are on the counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am on Thursday, for all 60 assembly segments in the northeastern state.
You can track trends and results on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website. News channels, too, will provide live coverage from counting stations; you can get live updates from hindustantimes.com as well.
Most post-election exit polls have projected that the BJP-IPFT alliance will retain the state, five years after coming to power here for the first time. The newly formed Tipra Motha is projected to make an impressive debut, and may even play kingmaker in case of hung assembly. Exit polls, have, however gone wrong on several instances in the past.