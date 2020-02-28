e-paper
Raghuvendra Bhimsen Joshi no more

Raghuvendra Bhimsen Joshi no more

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Raghuvendra Bhimsen Joshi, 74, born to Hindustan classical vocalist and Kirana gharana maestro, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Bharat Ratna, and his first wife, Sunanda Joshi, died after a prolonged illness in Pune on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Manjiri, two married sons and grandchildren.

Raghuvendra passed away at 2 am at his residence. The last rites were conducted at 11 am at the Vaikunth crematorium, Navi Peth.

Raghuvendra’s autobiography, Gaanaryache Por (a singer’s son) in Marathi was translated into Kannada and English and seven editions were published.

He was the eldest of the four siblings, Usha, Sumangala and Ananda born to Bhimsen Joshi and pursued his passion for identifying sources of groundwater and water disposition.

