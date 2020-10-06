Rahul can enter Haryana but without Cong crowd: Khattar

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:58 IST

Asking Congress to refrain from creating a law and order problem during Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana visit, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government doesn’t have any reservation if the former Congress president holds tractor rallies and road shows with ‘people of Haryana’.

Rahul will be in the state on a one-day tour on Tuesday to protest against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws. “Rahul Gandhi will now be on a one-day tour instead of two,” Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja announced on Twitter on Monday evening.

He will step inside the state territory from Punjab via Devigarh border of Patiala from where he will lead a tractor rally up to Pehowa in Kurukshetra.

As there are apprehensions of possible law and order situation emerging in case Congress leader is accompanied by a huge Punjab crowd while entering Haryana, Khattar clearly expressed reservations over large number of people coming from Punjab to Haryana along with Rahul.

“Not acceptable if he comes to Haryana along with a big procession from Punjab. We have no problem with his visit if he holds his yatra along with the people of Haryana as this is his own tour,” the chief minister said, when asked about home minister Anil Vij previous statement that Congress leader will not be allowed to enter Haryana.

Stating that in a democratic set up, everybody had the right to air views, Khattar said the state government was not opposed to the upcoming visit of the Congress leader.

“They should not vitiate the atmosphere and must not take law and order in their hands,” Khattar said as the opposition Congress set into motion a flurry of activities to give a rousing reception to Rahul on his arrival in Haryana on Tuesday.

Top government officials also said there was no plan to stop Rahul Gandhi from entering the state. However, Congress supporters from Punjab will not be allowed to enter Haryana with the procession, they added.

The officials further said the permission to hold processions will be subject to the Union ministry of home affairs’ cap of gathering of up to 100 persons outside containment zones.

At Pehowa, the state Congress has planned a show of strength where the party leader will address the farmers. After the Pehowa rally, Rahul will travel to Kurukshetra. He was earlier supposed to embark on a road show from Pipli grain market on Wednesday, but his plan has been curtailed.

Party Supporters Swing into Action

The Congress had on Sunday swung into action and held meetings to mobilise support and ensure a huge gathering. As per the reports, police have been deployed on the Haryana-Punjab border from where Rahul Gandhi will enter the state.

Kurukshetra SP Rajesh Duggal refused to divulge details, but it has been learnt that Haryana government has decided that tractors from Punjab will not be allowed to enter the state.

Meanwhile, Selja convened a meeting in Kurukshetra and urged party workers to bring their tractors and ensure huge gatherings at the road shows.

“Why are the BJP leaders scared of Rahul’s visit....why are they saying that they will not allow him to enter the state?” Selja questioned, reacting to the reported remarks of home minister Anil Vij. “He is a grandson of Indira Gandhi and son of Rajiv Gandhi. We will see how this government will stop him,” she added.