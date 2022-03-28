Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 10 Jharkhand districts likely to experience heat wave from Wednesday
ranchi news

10 Jharkhand districts likely to experience heat wave from Wednesday

The districts that could get affected by the heat wave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan.
Representational image.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:42 PM IST
PTI |

At least 10 districts in Jharkhand are likely to come under the tight grip of a heat wave for three days from Wednesday, weather department officials said on Monday.

The maximum temperature might touch 43 degree Celsius in some places, they cautioned.

The districts that could get affected by the heat wave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan.

SC Mandal, scientist at the meteorological centre of Ranchi, told PTI, "Maximum temperature will rise across Jharkhand due to unrestricted flow of westerly and northwesterly winds from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where heat wave conditions are already prevailing.”

A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather, when the maximum temperature departure ranges between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees.

Mandal said that maximum temperature may rise by three degree Celsius in Ranchi. However, a heat wave condition is unlikely in the state capital.

Ranchi is currently simmering at 35.4 degree Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than the normal temperature.

RELATED STORIES

Godda turned out to be the hottest district with maximum temperature at 39.3 degree Celsius in past 24 hours. Daltonganj simmered at 39 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur at 38.8 degree Celsius during the period.

On the impact of the heat wave, the meteorological centre said that it could lead to moderate health problems for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

It advised people to drink sufficient water, wear light-coloured cotton clothes and cover head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella, it said.

The department, in its bulletin, said that the heat wave could also impact crops like wheat, chickpea, lentil, pea, mustard, vegetables, cucurbitaceous and summer rice.

It suggested that optimum soil moisture be maintained by frequent irrigation and the crops, which are ripe, be immediately be harvested. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand heatwave
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP