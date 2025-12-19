Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
15-year-old Maoist, involved in 4,000 kg explosives loot, surrenders in Rourkela: Police

ByDebashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 10:38 pm IST

“The minor Naxalite had joined the CPI (Maoist) squad of Mochu, also known as Mehnat, Bibhishan, and Kamba Murmu, carrying a bounty of ₹15 lakh and active in the Saranda Forests, at the age of just 12, in 2022, lured by two other Naxalites, Rappa and Gunga. He was active with Mochu’s squad in Chotanagra, Baliba, Tirilposi, Lylore, Jamardihi, Jojodera, and other areas in Saranda and Kolhan forests,” Brijesh Roy, Rourkela DIG, told the media late Thursday evening.

A 15-year-old Maoist from Jamda in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, allegedly involved in the loot of 4,000 kgs of explosives inside Saranda Forests, has surrendered before the Rourkela DIG Brijesh Roy and SP Nitesh Badhwani and handed over a 9 mm carbine gun on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The minor Maoist surrendered before the Rourkela DIG Brijesh Roy and SP Nitesh Badhwani. (HT Photo)

“The surrendered Maoist was also involved in the loot of 4,000 kg of explosives from the Banko stone mines inside Saranda on May 27, 2025. He was further involved in blowing up the Kevlang railway track and other Maoist subversive acts. He has three cases pending in the Kevlang police station and one case in Bandamuda GRP PS. He revealed that 70–80 Naxalites executed the explosives loot and that he was present when the Maoists discussed looting rice bags from a truck in a meeting with villagers. They had requested the help of villagers in transporting the rice-laden vehicle to Banko and camped with 30 villagers at Jamardihi for 2–3 days,” Roy added.

The DIG said the minor Naxalite would receive 1.65 lakh under the Odisha government surrender policy, along with an additional 25,000 for marriage.

“He has been given 50,000 instantly, and 1.15 lakh has been put in a fixed deposit (FD) in his name. Based on his conduct, he will be given an additional 50,000 after one year and 65,000 more after three years. If he has land in his name, he will also receive a house and a ration card under the Antyodaya scheme as per the surrender policy. We appeal to the remaining Maoists active in Saranda to come forward, join the mainstream, and avail benefits under the surrender policy,” Roy added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A 15-year-old Maoist from Jharkhand surrendered to authorities, handing over a 9 mm carbine and revealing involvement in a 2025 explosives heist. The minor joined the CPI (Maoist) at 12 and participated in various criminal activities. Under the Odisha surrender policy, he will receive financial support and benefits, with officials urging other Maoists to follow suit.