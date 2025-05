At least 26 Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Wednesday, state home minister Vijay Sharma said. Chhattisgarh home minister Vijay Sharma said that more than 26 Maoists have been killed, and a search operation is going on. (Representative file photo)

“The operation has been going on for the last 72 hours. More than 26 Maoists were killed in the encounter on Wednesday,” said Sharma.

He said a senior leader is also likely to be killed in the encounter and additional details on the same will be provided later.

The encounter was carried out by DRG teams of four districts – Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur and Kondagaon.

With ongoing efforts to clear IEDs and improve infrastructure in Maoist-affected areas, the government is focused on restoring basic services like schools, hospitals, roads, and communication towers to the region.