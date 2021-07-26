Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 28 new cases take Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally to nearly 3,47,000
ranchi news

28 new cases take Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally to nearly 3,47,000

Of the fresh cases, four each were registered in Hazaribag and Koderma, three each in Dhanbad, Jamtara and Simdega and two each in Bokaro, Gumla and Latehar.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Jharkhand now has 254 active cases, the bulletin said.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)

Jharkhand reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the state to 3,46,946, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The death toll remained at 5,124 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said.

Of the fresh cases, four each were registered in Hazaribag and Koderma, three each in Dhanbad, Jamtara and Simdega and two each in Bokaro, Gumla and Latehar.

No new case was reported from Chatra, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Khunti, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Saraikela and West Singhbhum.

Jharkhand now has 254 active cases, the bulletin said.

At least 50 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,568, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.44 per cent.

Altogether, 1.13 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 54,968 since Sunday, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP