3 Kashmiri blanket traders allegedly attacked in Ranchi, 3 detained

Three Kashmiri youths staying in Ranchi and going door-to-door selling blankets in the state capital were allegedly beaten by a group of men near Kadru railway overbridge area under Doranda police station limits on Saturday, officials said.

In their complaint with Doranda police station, Riyaz Ahmed Wani (34), Sartaj Ahmed and Tanveer Ahmed (in their 20s) alleged that they were attacked by a group of around 20-25 people unprovoked, and were forced to chant Hindu religious slogans.

“I was hit on my head with a rod. I escaped injury due to my helmet that got badly damaged. We have submitted the broken helmet to the police. Our scooter was also damaged badly. It was clear we were targeted in a planned manner as the group seems to have been stationed there. A similar incident took place earlier this month with our boys who filed a complaint at the Doranda police station,” Wani told Hindustan Times.

Prabhat Ranjan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Ranchi Sadar), said, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

“We have detained three persons who were named in the complaint and are questioning them. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and the videos provided by the complaints. As far as the allegation of religious chanting is concerned, that is yet to be established. We will proceed further as per our findings,” said Ranjan.

Those named as accused in the complaint include Deepak Jha, Tarun Kumar and Arvind Kumar.

On such an incident being repeated under the same Doranada police station limits twice in a month in the state capital, Ranjan said one person was arrested and sent to jail in the previous incident (on November 11) as well.

“We are also taking corrective measures to ensure safety for these groups of traders. We have sought details of all such men staying here and areas where they practise their trade so that we can devise some mechanism for their safety. Be it increasing security or patrolling, we will take corrective measures accordingly,” said Ranjan.

