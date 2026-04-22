Bokaro/Hazaribag, Three persons were killed and nine injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Bokaro and Hazaribag districts on Wednesday evening, police said. 3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Two persons died on the spot in a head-on collision between a truck and a tanker on NH-23 linking Bokaro to Ramgarh at Chargi valley area under Peterwar Police Station limits of Bokaro district.

Peterwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Raju Munda, told PTI that apart from two persons who died on the spot, six persons sustained serious injuries in the mishap and have been rushed to a government hospital in Peterwar.

"In the head-on collision between a truck and a tanker on the NH-23 stretch, the driver of the truck was trapped inside the mangled front portion of the truck, causing his death at the site," said Munda.

The police officer said that an auto rickshaw carrying passengers from Peterwar to Gola was trying to overtake the truck, was also impacted in the mishap, causing the death of the auto rickshaw driver, identified as Ravindra Karmali, on the spot.

"Five passengers of the autorickshaw sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Peterwar," the police officer added.

In Hazaribag, a car plunged into a 30 feet deep gorge in the Danua Valley under Chouparan Police Station area, leading to the death of one person while three others sustained injuries.

Chouparan Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Saroj Singh, told PTI that the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Chouparan.

"Of the three injured, two are in a critical condition," the police officer said.

The police officer said that the car was travelling from Barhi towards Gaya and while negotiating the slope and curve in the Danua Valley, the driver lost control, leading to the mishap.

"The deceased and injured are yet to be identified. We are trying to contact the owner of the vehicle based on the registration number of the vehicle," the police officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.